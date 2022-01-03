Five persons killed on 31st night in a car crash

A family of five have died in a fatal accident on the 31st of December at Assin Anyinabrem in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

They returning from an all night church service.

Available information according to police indicates that one person survived and receiving treatment at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital.

The victims on board a Toyota Camry registration with number WR-38-14 from the Kumasi collided with an articulator truck with registration number GN-9828-20.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.