Umuofia prophecy: I can't be used as scapegoat — Gaisie

02.01.2022 LISTEN

Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Chapel Hill, Prophet Nigel Gaisie says he delivered his prophecies for the year 2022 in a manner that wouldn’t flout the directive given by the Police.

After delivering all his prophecies on 31st night, he urged his church members all others that “These are the only prophecies I have for you, if I have seen death and you don’t want me to tell you that is ok, I wont be used as the scape goat.”

He had earlier said he would give his prophecies no matter what the revelations because he is not a coward to be intimidated by the warning that has been given by the Police against the publication of death prophecies.

“I read in somewhere that you have to bring material evidence whether the prophecy . Who has ever dreamt and have material evidence of your dream. The greater component pf prophecy is dream. What they are saying doesn't wash but for me we will have a way.

“We will cross , I will prophecy in all confidence , there will not be any shadow on that, I will speak the mind of God. Personally, I am not one of the cowards, I have been called by God, I have an assignment and whoever is coming after the church is making a big mistake,” he told TV3 in an interview.

The Police had cautioned Religious leaders in Ghana to be measured in their utterances, particularly the way they communicate prophecies, ahead of New Year Eve's services.

“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true,” the police warned in a statement issued on Monday, December 27.

“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” the statement signed by Superintendent Alexander Obeng, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, added.

“A person found guilty under these laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.”

Last Friday's services across the nation was the first since Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare took office.

He had met religious leaders over prophecies deemed to cause fear and panic in the nation.

That meeting was precipitated by a fake gun attack on popular musician Shatt Wale , who had later indicated he took that action as a result of a prophecy by the Founder and Leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, on an Accra-based radio station before the Monday, October 18 incident.

The man of God, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, was arrested and later granted a GH¢100,000 bail .

The police admitted that they are not against prophecies especially in a country where the centrality of God is in the live of many.

“There should be no apprehensions, therefore, about undertaking the various activities.

“We ask only that everyone keeps within the law and is mindlful of the welfare of each other.”

—3news.com