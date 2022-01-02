ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ablakwa opens footwear, furniture bank for school children in North Tongu

Social News Ablakwa opens footwear, furniture bank for school children in North Tongu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has opened a footwear and furniture bank in his constituency.

The initiative would allow school children without good footwear, visit the bank and collect shoes and sandals of their choice for school.

122022123604-l5hsk8v331-furniture-and-footwear-bank-4

This move is expected to offer the kids some dignity and decency in their appearance in class to learn.

At the occasion to open the ‘bank’, the MP noted that all the materials were locally sourced from his constituency.

122022123604-g40n1r5edy-furniture-and-footwear-bank-7

In a Facebook post to announce the initiative, he wrote:

“It is refreshing to note that this has been largely a North Tongu local content-driven initiative from the metal fabrication, furniture production and footwear supplies. I am enormously proud of Aveyime- based Amuga Metal Works, Borlor Shoes of Mepe and Dodzi Carpentry in Battor”.

122022123604-otkvn0y442-furniture-and-footwear-bank-1

He also acknowledged volunteers who mobilised footwear donations from the national capital for free distribution.

122022123605-k5fri7u2h0-furniture-and-footwear-bank-2

“I am happy to acknowledge Mr. Tonyi Senayah of Horseman Shoes who reached out on his own volition and pledged a generous partnership with our footwear component moving into the near future”.

“It is deeply humbling to establish that our model allows for North Tongu to now have a constant store of thousands of furniture and footwear for free distribution to those who need them all-year-round,” he added.

122022123605-1i830o4bbv-furniture-and-footwear-bank-5

The “no-furniture syndrome” and the unacceptable sight of vulnerable kids walking barefooted to school would now be a phenomenon of the past.

—citinewsroom

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
GJA elections: Further delay will hurt our brand – Affail Monney
02.01.2022 | Social News
Relationship with God is key to one's COVID-19 survival – Archbishop Duncan Williams
02.01.2022 | Social News
Umuofia prophecy: I can't be used as scapegoat — Gaisie
02.01.2022 | Social News
MMDAs must stop issuing permits for buildings on road reservations
02.01.2022 | Social News
Goodbye to 2021: 10 prominent Ghanaians whose deaths shook the nation
02.01.2022 | Social News
Invite some of us to properly explain prophetic ministry to you — Owusu Bempah to IGP
02.01.2022 | Social News
Police put GHS5,000 bounty on man who fired AK47 to welcome 2022
02.01.2022 | Social News
Five persons die in accident at Assin-Anyinabrim
02.01.2022 | Social News
Three grabbed for unlawful possession of firearm, other implements
02.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line