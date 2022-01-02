Police put GHS5,000 bounty on man who fired AK47 to welcome 2022

Police have announced a GHS5,000 bounty on information leading to the arrest of a young man who fired gunshots to celebrate entry into the New Year.

The Police in a statement on January 1, 2022, said they have "intercepted a video in which a young man is seen firing several shots of a firearm suspected to be AK 47 at ANC Mall, East Legon, last night, December 31, 2021, purportedly to welcome the new year.

"The Police have taken a serious stance against the actions of the young man since it is a crime to discharge a firearm in public without lawful and necessary occasion under Section 209 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29)."

"The Police Administration after reviewing the video footage has placed an amount of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 5,000.00) as a bounty for anyone who can provide information leading to his arrest to face prosecution," the statement read.

In the video, the gentleman is seen discharging multiple rounds of shots before he was approached by a colleague who hugged him in a place that seemed like a parking lot.

This will not be the first time the Police is chasing someone for displaying firearms in public with video evidence posted on social media.

—Classfmonline.com