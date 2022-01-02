ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama will form the next government of Ghana – Nigel Gaisie assures in prophecy

Headlines Mahama will form the next government of Ghana – Nigel Gaisie assures in prophecy
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has urged the former president, John Mahama, to be of good cheer and to take good care of himself because he will, without any hindrances, form Ghana’s next government.

The outspoken prophet declared that, according to the word of God, the ex-president only needs to stay within the will of God, and that he should ensure that he takes good care of himself.

“The Lord says I should tell John Mahama he should take care of himself; take very good care of himself.

He’ll form the next government in the Republic of Ghana.

All that he needs is to take very good care of himself; very very good care of himself.

Mr. former president, the Lord says I should tell you, ‘Don’t depart from His ways,” he said.

He also went on to call out people he described as the biblical ‘Pharoah,’ explaining that any such person will be dealt with soon.

Prophet Nigel stated that for every repression that people are currently going through, like Nebuchadnezzar, they will go and God’s hand will resist them.

“Everybody who is being repressed by the systems today, be assured that Nebuchadnezzar will go.

Be assured, I am talking as a prophet of God, that the hands of Pharoah shall be broken by fire,” he said.

The controversial prophet made this known during the December 31, 2021, prophetic all-night service at his church, even as the world welcomed the dawn of the New Year, 2022.

—Classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Pray for MPs to prevent chaos in Parliament – Bawumia to religious groups
02.01.2022 | Headlines
VIDEO: My prophecy is for the people of Umofia; not Ghana — Nigel Gaisie on 31st December prophecy
02.01.2022 | Headlines
New Year's Eve: Bawumia joins Muslims in Kumasi to pray for peace, prosperity for Ghana
02.01.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia preaches religious tolerance at 31st watch night services
01.01.2022 | Headlines
‘There are brighter days ahead for Ghana’ – Akufo-Addo
01.01.2022 | Headlines
2022 will bring better times for Ghana — Bawumia
01.01.2022 | Headlines
Mahama loses brother
31.12.2021 | Headlines
5 years on and Akufo-Addo still blames me for everything; what a 'poor leader' – Mahama
01.01.2022 | Headlines
Bagbin to stop wearing Speaker’s cloak for regular Parliament sittings in 2022
01.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line