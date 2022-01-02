ModernGhana logo
02.01.2022 Health

Ghana's active COVID cases hit 10,906

02.01.2022 LISTEN

The country has recorded 1,011 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, 1st January 2022, the Ghana Health Service has reported.

This brings the total number of active cases to 10,906.

The death toll is 1,298 with 131,793 recoveries.

Regional breakdown of COVID cases:

Greater Accra Region - 79,567

Ashanti Region - 21,646

Western Region - 7,817

Eastern Region - 6,661

Volta Region - 5,621

Central Region - 5,143

Bono East Region - 2,667

Bono Region - 2,155

Northern Region - 1,787

Upper East Region - 1,543

Ahafo Region - 1,074

Western North Region - 1,049

Oti Region - 850

Upper West Region - 747

North East Region - 283

Savannah Region - 263

