Ghana's active COVID cases hit 10,906

The country has recorded 1,011 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, 1st January 2022, the Ghana Health Service has reported.
This brings the total number of active cases to 10,906.
The death toll is 1,298 with 131,793 recoveries.
Regional breakdown of COVID cases:
Greater Accra Region - 79,567
Ashanti Region - 21,646
Western Region - 7,817
Eastern Region - 6,661
Volta Region - 5,621
Central Region - 5,143
Bono East Region - 2,667
Bono Region - 2,155
Northern Region - 1,787
Upper East Region - 1,543
Ahafo Region - 1,074
Western North Region - 1,049
Oti Region - 850
Upper West Region - 747
North East Region - 283
Savannah Region - 263