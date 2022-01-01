Christians urged to flee from all misdeeds that denigrates Christendom

Reverend Samuel Kofi Aidoo, the Abura District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost in Cape Coast, has charged Christians not be swayed by the pressures of the world but flee from all misdeeds that denigrated Christendom.

He said they should imbibe the traits of Jesus Christ in their daily lives to attract non-Christians into the kingdom of God.

Rev Aidoo gave the advice during a sermon at the watchnight service to usher in the New Year, on the theme: “My presence will go with you.”

He urged the faithful to avoid negative attitudes such as backbiting, envy, drunkenness, petty fights, corruption and stealing, which were unacceptable to God.

"Don't be discouraged in the year 2022 regardless of the unknown challenges that might confront you. Be hopeful that the presence of God will guide you through thick and thin to achieve your heart's desires," Rev Aidoo said, and wished all Christians well in 2022.

GNA