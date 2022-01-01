Give to the needy to receive God's blessings—Reverend Frimpong

Giving alms to the needy has been described as one of the surest ways Christians can receive God's blessings and honour.

“If you are a wealthy Christian and you fail to give to those who are in need, the favour and blessings of God will not be bestowed on you,” the Reverend Samuel Kwasi Frimpong, Oforikrom District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has said.

“Everyone one must endeavor to give in this New Year to receive divine blessings.”

He said those in prisons, orphanages, and street children must be at the heart of all Christians as they reflected on theme and planned for the New Year.

Rev Frimpong, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi after the Watch-night Service at the Victory Congregation of the PCG at Oforikrom, said the Church was reflecting on “God's Blessings” as its theme for this year.

He indicated that the PCG had been advancing efforts in giving to the needy during Christmas, New Year, Easter celebrations, and other special calendar days of the year.

God's blessings are available to all people, especially those who would not turn God's instructions aside and related well with one another.

These blessings, he said, were mostly presumed to include wealth, good health, financial breakthroughs, new appointments, happiness, good marriages, success in examinations or businesses among others.

The District Minister, touching on peaceful co-existence with one another, said it was a strong tool for receiving blessings in one's life, and urged Christians to live in harmony with everyone.

He used the occasion to counsel Ghanaians to be tolerant, hardworking, respect authority, and law-abiding this New Year and beyond to ensure progress and development.

GNA