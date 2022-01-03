ModernGhana logo
West Gonja: Damongo Catholic hospital records three births on new year day

West Gonja: Damongo Catholic hospital records three births on new year day
03.01.2022

Three babies were born to three mothers on new year day at the Catholic hospital in Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The babies, two boys and a girl, were delivered between the hours of 0015 to 10:45 on Saturday, January 1, 2021.

Madam Justina Araba Rockson, the Midwife on duty at the maternity ward of the hospital in an interview told Modernghana News that all the babies were doing well except one who was born with complications but was responding to treatment.

According to the Midwife, one of the mothers has been discharged after safe delivery at the time of granting the interview.

She confirmed that the babies were delivered through Spontaneous Vaginal Delivery (SDV).

The two mothers who were still on admission thanked God for their safe delivery. They expressed excitement at welcoming their babies on new year day.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

