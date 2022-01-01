New Year Message: Let's focus on our unity in diversity to progress — Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to explore their different ethnicities and religious beliefs to develop the country.

In a New Year message posted on his social media handles, Dr Bawumia said: "I pray that Ghana continues to be peaceful.

"We have different ethnicities and different religions but we are all children of God. What makes Ghana unique is our unity in diversity and we should continue to focus on that".

"I thank God for seeing us through 2021. I also pray for those who we, unfortunately, lost during the year."

The Vice President expressed optimism about Ghana's future prospects, nothwithstanding the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am very optimistic about Ghana's future and 2022 should see us continue on the path of economic transformation that we are embarking on.

"I wish all Ghanaians a Happy New Year."

GNA