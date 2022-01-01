ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

New Year Message: Let's focus on our unity in diversity to progress — Bawumia

General News New Year Message: Let's focus on our unity in diversity to progress — Bawumia
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to explore their different ethnicities and religious beliefs to develop the country.

In a New Year message posted on his social media handles, Dr Bawumia said: "I pray that Ghana continues to be peaceful.

"We have different ethnicities and different religions but we are all children of God. What makes Ghana unique is our unity in diversity and we should continue to focus on that".

"I thank God for seeing us through 2021. I also pray for those who we, unfortunately, lost during the year."

The Vice President expressed optimism about Ghana's future prospects, nothwithstanding the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am very optimistic about Ghana's future and 2022 should see us continue on the path of economic transformation that we are embarking on.

"I wish all Ghanaians a Happy New Year."

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
Christians urged to flee from all misdeeds that denigrates Christendom
01.01.2022 | General News
Akufo-Addo ushers in New Year at Ridge Church
01.01.2022 | General News
Revelers who breaches law, order won't be spared—Police cautions
01.01.2022 | General News
Three suspected robbers arrested
01.01.2022 | General News
Atiwa Forest Reserve, 16 other sites penned as Biosphere Reserves by UNESCO
01.01.2022 | General News
Be wise in your prophetic pronouncements - Rev. Oppong cautions prophets
31.12.2021 | General News
New sachet water prices yet to take effect at Ajumako
30.12.2021 | General News
Let's remain united for better results — UENR Vice-Chancellor
31.12.2021 | General News
Department of Urban Roads order demolishing of Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly building
30.12.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line