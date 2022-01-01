ModernGhana logo
Bawumia preaches religious tolerance at 31st watch night services

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has charged Ghanaians to exercise a high sense of religious tolerance to help sustain the current peace the country is enjoying.

He says the country is the second most peaceful country in Africa and first in West Africa and as a result, Ghanaians should not take it for granted.

He has thus urged Christians and Muslims to co-exist peacefully with one another, devoid of religious tensions.

The Vice President made this statement when he visited the Breman Ebenezer Methodist Church, St. Peter’s Cathedral and Ayigya Pentecost Church in Kumasi for the 31st December watch night service.

“We are very united as a country, notwithstanding our diversity,” the Vice President said.

“Sometimes we take it for granted. Until you move to other countries, you don't know how we are blessed as a country. We are a peaceful country.”

He added that the emergence of Covid-19 has adversely affected the economy, which the government is working to make the lives of Ghanaians better.

“The economic boom that we were building has been slowed down by Covid-19. We want to resume it, and so we want to pray and continue to pray that we do that,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Speaking at the Ayigya Pentecost Church, he also urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols in order to bring the situation under control.

