Beware of fraudsters parading as admissions agents — University of Ghana warns prospective applicants

University of Ghana (UG) has warned of fraudsters parading as admissions agents or its employees.

According to it, such applicants have been deceiving applicants into paying monies under the pretext of securing them admission into the university.

The school in a statement said such fraudsters “are in no way able to influence admissions into the university.”

It stressed that “admissions into the university are still going on, and are done in an open and fair manner, using cut-off points as detailed on the University's website www.ug.edu.gh.”

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING 2021/2022 ADMISSIONS TO THE UNIVERSITY OF GHANA

The attention of Management of the University of Ghana has been drawn to the activities of fraudsters parading as admissions agents or employees of the University, and deceiving applicants into paying monies under the pretext of securing them admission into the University.

Management would like to reiterate that admissions into the University are still going on, and are done in an open and fair manner, using cut-off points as detailed on the University's website www.ug.edu.gh.

Applicants are advised not to engage with these fraudsters, as they are in no way able to influence admissions into the University.