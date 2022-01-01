Two arrested over death of American Instagram model in hotel room

Two persons (names withheld) are in Police custody helping in investigations regarding Julie Diane Williams, an American National, who was found dead on December 14, 2021, at Rayporsh Hotel at Abelemkpe in Accra.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner Of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Ghana Police Service, Friday, had a meeting, via zoom with the family of the deceased.

It said the family was officially informed of the investigations being conducted into the circumstances leading to her death.

The statement said in line with international best practice, after informing the family of the current state of the investigations, they were now in a position to make public certain details about the case without compromising the ongoing investigations.

It said preliminary Police investigation had established that the deceased US national arrived in Ghana on December 3, 2021, en route Nigeria.

The statement said having tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, she was taken into an isolation centre at Ave Maria Hotel, South Legon-Accra.

It said further investigation revealed that on December 6, 2021, the deceased was picked up by some alleged friends from the isolation centre and taken to Zoko Lounge at Airport residential area where she had lunch and was then taken to the Rayporsh hotel at Abelemkpe.

The statement said records available at the Rayporsh Hotel indicated that the deceased checked out from the Hotel on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at noon intending to travel back to Nigeria but could not proceed because of visa issues.

It said she returned to the Hotel the same day at 1400 hours and checked in again.

The statement said on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Police received a complaint from two hotel staff to the effect that the said Julie Diane Williams was found unconscious in her room.

It said a Police team proceeded to the Hotel and after the necessary protocols, took her to the Police Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The statement said on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, a post mortem examination was conducted on the deceased, Julie Diane Williams, at the Police Hospital mortuary in the presence of the Police and one Godwin King Akpalu, a representative of the deceased's family who identified the body to the pathologist.

It said Police was awaiting the full autopsy report, including toxicology and histopathology examinations.

The statement said officials from the United States Embassy had been informed and had been helpful to the Police in the investigations.

It assured the public, the relatives of the deceased and officials of the US Embassy that Police investigations into the death would be careful and thorough.

