Mahama loses brother

31.12.2021 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has lost his brother.

Emmanuel Adam Mahama died today 31st December, 2021.

This was announced by the Special Aide to the former President, Joyce Bawa Mogtari.

Read full statement below:

With deep sorrow we announce the death of Emmanuel Adam Mahama, a brother of HE John Dramani Mahama, on Friday 31st December 2021 after a period of illness.

The family will announce plans for his burial and funeral in due course.

ISSUED BY:

Joyce Bawah MOGTARI

Special Aide to HE John Dramani Mahama

Friday December 31, 2021

