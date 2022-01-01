Revelers who breaches law, order won't be spared—Police cautions

The Central Regional Police Command has cautioned holiday revelers to celebrate the New Year in moderation to avoid the excesses associated with it.

It said: "revelers are encouraged to ensure law and order at all times. The Police will deal ruthlessly with all manner of persons found to have contravened the laws without fear or favour."

"Our men are on guard at various public places, entertainment centres, pubs, and beaches to maintain public peace and human safety, it added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, gave the caution at a media briefing on security preparations in the region at Cape Coast on Friday.

He also cautioned residents and the general public not to take their personal security for granted during the festive season as criminals will take advantage with the least opportunity.

"This is the period theft and burglary tend to rise, so people must secure their homes, vehicles, and shops and desist from revealing sensitive personal information such as their home address, financial information, phone number, and travel details to strangers," he stressed.

The Central Regional Police Commander said the Police would be on the roads to ensure road traffic regulations were obeyed, while patrolling to forestall any highway robberies.

He cautioned vehicle owners, drivers, and other road users to be vigilant when using the road to avoid collisions due to the nature of some of the roads.

He also urged vehicle owners and pedestrians to be very vigilant when using the road for their day-to-day activities so that there will be no cause for accidents on the roads, adding that vigilance would reduce road crashes considerably.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, he called on the people to observe the protocols to avert the spread of the virus, saying, the Police will ensure strict enforcement to safeguard public health.

He asked residents to refrain from flouting laws on social distancing, wearing of nose masks, private funerals, and church services duration.

GNA