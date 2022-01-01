ModernGhana logo
Police deploy men to ensure security during 31st night

The Volta Regional Police Command will deploy personnel to patrol various communities during the 31st night to thwart any criminal activity and to ensure law and order.

Inspector of Police, Mr Prince Dogbatse of the Public Affairs Department of the Command, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency said the Command was poised to ensure that there was peace and security during the crossover night.

He said the Command would deal ruthlessly with anyone caught engaging in criminal activities or any act that threatened the peace and security of the country.

Mr Dogbatse urged the populace to leave one or two members of their household behind when leaving for the crossover night services to avoid criminals breaking into their homes.

With regards to the COVID-19, churches are to do two-hour service, he said and urged church leaders to adhere to the stipulated time and be security cautious.

Inspector Dogbatse asked churches to report suspicious characters in their premises to the Police for quick action.

He called for support from the public to enable the Police to discharge their duties to ensure the season was celebrated in peace and devoid of criminal activities.

GNA

