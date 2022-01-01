Three suspected robbers arrested

01.01.2022 LISTEN

The Ashanti Regional Police Intelligence Unit and Anti-Robbery Squad nabbed three robbery suspects; Dominic Afriyie aged 28 years, Frederick Achar aged 26 years and Richard Simpson aged 23 years, through a targeted special operation at Atasomanso in the Ashanti Region this dawn, December 31, 2021.

The Police embarked on monitoring and surveillance operations following intelligence gathered that a gang of robbers were planning to rob some residents of Atasomanso and its environs. At about 2:30 am, the team intercepted a Toyota Corolla taxi cab with registration number AS 5970 – 20 at Atasomanso with four occupants on board. In the process of arresting them, the driver of the taxi cab bolted.

A search in the taxi and on the three suspects led to the recovery of two foreign pistols, Blow F92 and a Revolver, two shotguns concealed in the booth of the taxi and some mobile phones.

The three suspects are currently in Police custody assisting the investigation. Strenuous efforts are underway to arrest the suspect driver.

Police said will continue to work hard to rid our society of criminal elements.

—DGN online