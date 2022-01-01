ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.01.2022 General News

Three suspected robbers arrested

Three suspected robbers arrested
01.01.2022 LISTEN

The Ashanti Regional Police Intelligence Unit and Anti-Robbery Squad nabbed three robbery suspects; Dominic Afriyie aged 28 years, Frederick Achar aged 26 years and Richard Simpson aged 23 years, through a targeted special operation at Atasomanso in the Ashanti Region this dawn, December 31, 2021.

1231202164129-qvmxpcb553-img-20211231-wa0012-225x300

The Police embarked on monitoring and surveillance operations following intelligence gathered that a gang of robbers were planning to rob some residents of Atasomanso and its environs. At about 2:30 am, the team intercepted a Toyota Corolla taxi cab with registration number AS 5970 – 20 at Atasomanso with four occupants on board. In the process of arresting them, the driver of the taxi cab bolted.

1231202164129-i41p266ffa-img-20211231-wa0013-225x300

A search in the taxi and on the three suspects led to the recovery of two foreign pistols, Blow F92 and a Revolver, two shotguns concealed in the booth of the taxi and some mobile phones.

1231202164129-j5fqi7t2g0-img-20211231-wa0010-225x300

The three suspects are currently in Police custody assisting the investigation. Strenuous efforts are underway to arrest the suspect driver.

Police said will continue to work hard to rid our society of criminal elements.

—DGN online

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
Revelers who breaches law, order won't be spared—Police cautions
01.01.2022 | General News
Atiwa Forest Reserve, 16 other sites penned as Biosphere Reserves by UNESCO
01.01.2022 | General News
Be wise in your prophetic pronouncements - Rev. Oppong cautions prophets
31.12.2021 | General News
New sachet water prices yet to take effect at Ajumako
30.12.2021 | General News
Let's remain united for better results — UENR Vice-Chancellor
31.12.2021 | General News
Department of Urban Roads order demolishing of Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly building
30.12.2021 | General News
Chief calls for peace and unity in Ga State
31.12.2021 | General News
CTVET establishes beauty, hair and wellness sector skills body
28.12.2021 | General News
Barcelona's Alba tests positive for covid-19
28.12.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line