C/R: Five suspected landguards arrested for harassing private developer

Five suspected landguards have been remanded into police custody by the Ofaakor Circuit court, presided over by His Lordship, Ebenezer Osei Darko.

They were remanded over attempted harassment of a land developer at a site at Kojo Oku in the Central Region.

They are set to reappear in court on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

The suspects Mohammed Salisu alias UN, Mustapha Yahyi, Bashiru Moro, Addul Fatawu Abubakari, and Moro Amadu were arrested at the scene.

Some weapons retrieved from them included 15 rounds of ammunition and five machetes.

The Deputy Central East Police Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning spoke to Citi News on the development.

“Yesterday, we had information that some people were disturbing someone who was developing a land. So, the patrol team moved there and met the guys at the scene, and they were able to arrest five of them at the site. On searching them, we found weapons on them; we took them to the station, and they were taken to court. So they have been remanded to reappear next Thursday”.

Some areas in Kasoa and its environs are noted for violent landguard attacks.

There are some that have led to confrontations, resulting in the landguards firing guns.

Community leaders have expressed worry because the lives of residents are in danger as a result of the activities of landguards in the areas.