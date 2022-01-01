ModernGhana logo
Bagbin to stop wearing Speaker’s cloak for regular Parliament sittings in 2022

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has announced that from next year, he will not wear the cloak of the Speaker on regular sitting days.

This, according to the Speaker, is part of his resolve to change the dress code and code of conduct of parliamentarians.

Describing the cloak worn by speakers as aristocratic, Mr. Bagbin explained that he would only wear it for ceremonial purposes.

Speaking in an interview on Ghana Television, the Speaker underscored the need to wear made-in Ghana clothing in order to deliberately market the Ghanaian culture.

“You may be seeing me more in traditional dresses. I may use that [the cloak] only for ceremonial occasions, which is what is in the literature of Ghana concerning that cloak and gown.”

Mr. Bagbin believes this will help the market for locally produced items.

“We also have to provide the market for our produce. We cannot always rely on what others manufacture and sell to us when we are capable of manufacturing even better ones,” the Speaker said.

