Government to compensate victims of Bawku violence — Minister

Government says it will compensate families who lost relatives as a result of the renewed clashes in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

This follows sporadic shootings on Monday prior to the Samanpiid festival, after which about two persons have so far been reported dead.

The government already has sent a strong warning to perpetrators of the acts, not to further foment trouble.

In an interview with Citi News, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum said it is the government's obligation to maintain peace and compensate victims.

“The Regional Minister has profusely apologized and extended the condolences of the President to those who are injured.”

“Beyond that, the REGSEC in the Upper East Region will also reach out to these families and ensure that whatever it takes for these persons to get what they are entitled to will be done,” the Minister said.

The tensions erupted on Monday, December 27, 2021, after a renewed chieftaincy clash.

There had also been sporadic shootings in parts of the town following attempts to perform final funeral rites for a Chief who died about 41 years ago.

This resulted in a curfew being placed on the entire township and a ban on smock wearing.

Thirteen persons were subsequently arrested and airlifted to Accra following the violence.

The incident resulted in heavy security deployment to communities within the municipality.

Though calm has been restored in Bawku, various stakeholders are appealing to factions in the conflicts to resort to non-violent ways in resolving their differences.

By Citi Newsroom