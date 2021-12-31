Tano North MP inaugurates GHC150,000 astro-turf pitch at Koforidua

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North in the Ahafo Region has inaugurated an Astro-turf pitch at Koforidua in the Ahafo Region, with a pledge to unearth and nurture sporting talents of young people in the constituency.

The MP, also a Minister of State in-charge of Works and Housing with support from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) constructed the football pitch at the cost of GHC150,000.

Dr Prempeh indicated sports had huge economic prospects that could transform the lives of the people and enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of the local communities.

The MP said she had prioritized human development for 2022, and promised to build on the hidden talent of the youth in the area.

“I would ensure talents of enterprising young footballers and athletes in the constituency are scouted and built to enable them to feature in the national teams in 2022 and beyond”, she said.

Dr Prempeh said already she had provided a lot of social and health facilities including about 150 boreholes, 15 durbar grounds, several Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds and classroom blocks in the local communities.

“What is now left is to build the human development of the people which is equally important and that will remain my major priority in 2022”, she said.

The inauguration of the Astro-turf was climaxed with a Christmas football gala competition the MP organized among the communities.

All five zones comprising 25 communities in the area participated in the two-week gala matches that provided an opportunity for the young people in the area to exhibit their football prowess and deepened the prevailing peace in the communities.

Duayaw-Nkwanta BK FC beat the Adrobaa Natural Stars to take the ultimate prize on penalties in the finals of the competition.

The BK FC received medals, a set of jerseys, football, assorted drinks and undisclosed sums of money, while the Adrobaa Stars also took home a set of jerseys, football and undisclosed sums of money.

Similar prizes were given to individual players and match officials, and commentators while spectators were also feted with assorted drinks and biscuits.

Some of the residents later told newsmen the facility would greatly help promote the growth and development of football and other sporting activities in the area.

“This is a standard pitch and we plead with the MP to construct additional stands”, Frank Osei, a resident and football enthusiast in the area stated.