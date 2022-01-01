ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nurse remanded over illegal abortions at his residence at Adenta New Site

Social News Nurse remanded over illegal abortions at his residence at Adenta New Site
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A nurse who is accused of conducting illegal abortions at his private residence at Adenta New Site, has been remanded into Police custody by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Samuel Owusu is said to have charged clients GHC 500 per an abortion.

Owusu, believed to be in his mid fifties, had his plea preserved by the court pending further investigations into the matter.

He is being held on the charges of practicing medicine without authority, receiving payment for the practice of medicine without authority, attempt to commit crime namely committing illegal abortion and operating an unlicensed health facility.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario, prayed the Court to remand the accused person into custody as the case was under investigations.

Supt. Mario further prayed the Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, for a short adjournment.

The Court, has adjourned the matter to January 4, 2022.

Narrating the facts, Supt. Mario, said the complainant was the Administrative Manager of the Investigations Department of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council.

The prosecution said the accused person claimed to be a nurse residing at Adenta.

It said the complainant, name withheld, had information that the accused person was practicing medicine and performing illegal abortions at his residence at Adenta New Site.

The prosecution said the matter was reported to the Police and a team was dispatched to escort the complainant under the pretext of performing an abortion on a female who worked with the Ghana Medical and Dental Council.

It said the accused person charged and received GHC500.00 from the complainant and entered his name in his record book.

The prosecution said when the accused person pulled out a syringe to inject the lady for the abortion, he was arrested.

It said during a search at the accused person's premises, a number of medical apparatus used for his alleged illegal activities, were retrieved.

The prosecution said investigation was still underway.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Police deploy men to ensure security during 31st night
01.01.2022 | Social News
Lambussie MP expresses worry over extinction of Dagaaba culture
01.01.2022 | Social News
Bench warrant issued for arrest of Pastor for allowing weeds to overgrow church
01.01.2022 | Social News
[email protected]: Alumni to raise $5M seed money for endowment fund
01.01.2022 | Social News
Rawlings’ burial place must be accessible to all – Former Aide to Rawlings
01.01.2022 | Social News
C/R: Five suspected landguards arrested for harassing private developer
01.01.2022 | Social News
Government to compensate victims of Bawku violence — Minister
01.01.2022 | Social News
Tano North MP inaugurates GHC150,000 astro-turf pitch at Koforidua
31.12.2021 | Social News
Be motivated by event of 2021 – Christians told
31.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line