Nurse remanded over illegal abortions at his residence at Adenta New Site

A nurse who is accused of conducting illegal abortions at his private residence at Adenta New Site, has been remanded into Police custody by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Samuel Owusu is said to have charged clients GHC 500 per an abortion.

Owusu, believed to be in his mid fifties, had his plea preserved by the court pending further investigations into the matter.

He is being held on the charges of practicing medicine without authority, receiving payment for the practice of medicine without authority, attempt to commit crime namely committing illegal abortion and operating an unlicensed health facility.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario, prayed the Court to remand the accused person into custody as the case was under investigations.

Supt. Mario further prayed the Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, for a short adjournment.

The Court, has adjourned the matter to January 4, 2022.

Narrating the facts, Supt. Mario, said the complainant was the Administrative Manager of the Investigations Department of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council.

The prosecution said the accused person claimed to be a nurse residing at Adenta.

It said the complainant, name withheld, had information that the accused person was practicing medicine and performing illegal abortions at his residence at Adenta New Site.

The prosecution said the matter was reported to the Police and a team was dispatched to escort the complainant under the pretext of performing an abortion on a female who worked with the Ghana Medical and Dental Council.

It said the accused person charged and received GHC500.00 from the complainant and entered his name in his record book.

The prosecution said when the accused person pulled out a syringe to inject the lady for the abortion, he was arrested.

It said during a search at the accused person's premises, a number of medical apparatus used for his alleged illegal activities, were retrieved.

The prosecution said investigation was still underway.

