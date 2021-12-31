Be motivated by event of 2021 – Christians told

Reverend David Biney, the Cape Coast Circuit Area Head Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), has urged Christians to be appreciative to God for taking them through the challenges that confronted them in 2021.

He said Covid-19 alone was enough reason for Christians to be grateful for the graciousness of God and be motivated that He would carry them through 2022 and the years ahead.

Rev. Biney in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast, said the pandemic caused a lot of mayhem across the globe and urged Christians not to relax as the days of hardship were not over yet.

The Cape Coast Area Head Pastor noted that many countries including; Ghana suffered setbacks due to the pandemic and prayed that 2021 would be a time to start the healing process.

Referring to "Exodus 13: 7", he admonished Christians to take inspiration from how God delivered the Israelites from Egypt.

He said, "By day the Lord went ahead of them in a pillar of cloud to guide them on their way and by night in a pillar of fire to give them light, so that they could travel smoothly."

He urged Christians to be prayerful and acknowledge God's presence even in the midst of problems that may confront them in 2022.

Rev. Biney, encouraged Christians to rejoice and be happy despite the COVID-19 pandemic and pray for a renewed New Year, saying "do not hold unto the things of the past".

He urged Christians to renew their hearts and let go of the past and focus on the New Year with hope and enthusiasm.

GNA