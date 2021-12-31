Churches in Akatsi South gear up for 32st watch night service

Some religious leaders in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, have expressed high hopes of leading their congregants to receive God's blessings for the new year.

Pastor Emmanuel Agbenu, an associate pastor of the Abor Branch of the King's Voice Ministries International, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that God's plan for enlarging His church would be made manifest in the coming year.

He said it was also his hope that the oppressed shall see the glory of God and that "God will enlarge your house, build an addition as stated in Isaiah 54:2-3," he said.

He also told the GNA in an interview that Christians must have faith in God and remain faithful to Him regardless of their challenges, "so the new year would bring to us abundant joy and blessings."

Apostle RDK Dovor, Leader and Founder of the Apostolic Vision Church International, during a visit, revealed that his church was ready for the crossover night after days of some religious activities to usher in the new year.

He said the night would be full of music, prayers, and special anointing service to welcome the new year.

Prophet Julius Ajavon, Founder of Christ Salvation Church of all Nations at Akatsi, assured members of the general public of experiencing God's power for the night.

"Tonight would be for those who have faith in God for deliverance and salvation," he said.

He appealed to members of the public to turn away from false prophets but look up unto God for His voice only.

A tour by the GNA to most churches in the Akatsi township saw some church workers going through the various forms of decorations ahead of their crossover night.

Some were seen doing their annual end of year fasting and prayer activities ahead of the night.

Reverend Femmy Dzifa Tetevi, the Akatsi District Pastor of the Lord's Pentecostal Church International, said his church would climax their seven day fasting and prayer revival tonight with an anointing and thanksgiving service to welcome the new year.

Some other churches the GNA visited include, Christ the King Roman Catholic Church, Global Evangelical Church, the Church of Pentecost, Assemblies of God Church, the Apostolic Church, the Church of Conquerors International, Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Chruch, and others.

They were all seen to be ready for the night's encounter.

The GNA also observed that fashion designers as well as some boutiques were busily engaging customers and clients for their services.

On the Covid-19 situation, Dr George Nyarko, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Health Services, charged all religious leaders to comply with the safety standards due to the current surge of the virus in the country.

Churches, the GNA visited, disclosed they have in place all the necessary equipment for ensuring members comply with directives.

However, some say tents would be mounted outside their auditoriums due to the large crowd to be expected.

Last year, most churches in Akatsi South did not record any issue of theft during their crossover night.

Superintendent Isaac Baah, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, assured the general public of safety and intact security for the night.

