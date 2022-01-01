Obuasi Rotary Club donates wheelchairs to government hospital

Obuasi Rotary Club (district 9102) in collaboration with Wheelchair Foundation has donated wheelchairs to Obuasi Government Hospital.

The Club presented five wheelchairs to the health facility in a brief ceremony at the forecourt of the Hospital in Obuasi.

Present at the short gathering were the Obuasi Municipal Health Director Margaret Yaa Manu, the Medical Superintendant Kwadwo Nyarko-Jectey, as well as the Nurses in Charge of the Emergency Unit and some Staff of the hospital.

According to the President of Obuasi Rotary Club Rotarian Sarwan Kumar after a thorough assessment, the club realized that the hospital had limited number of wheelchairs to serve patients.

“This forms part of our commitment to help our communities in terms of assisting in provision of quality health care services therefore this is a Christmas gift from Rotary to the hospital”, he said.

Rotarian Joe-Steve Atta Annan, occupational health and safety professional also added that this initiative is to address the OHS concerns faced by the hospital staff and patients in handling weak patients. He also charged the hospital to man the wheelchairs properly to ensure they are being used for its intended objective.

"Rotary support in the communities span from polio vaccinations, provision of medical supplies and covid-19 items, provision of water and sanitation, support for maternal and child health among many. Our theme for the 2021-2022 'Rotary year is serve' to change lives," he stated.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the health director, Margaret Yaa Manu thanked Obuasi rotarians for coming to their aid with the wheelchairs.

“The wheel chairs have come at the right time to salvage a very big challenge for us because patients are mostly been carried at the back of their relatives which is not always a pleasant sight”, she stated.

Medical Superintendant of Obuasi Government Hospital Dr. Kwadwo Nyarko-Jectey also praised Rotary Club of Obuasi for their great support to health delivery at the hospital.

He described the gesture from Rotary Club as God sent since for a long time the hospital has not received any brand new wheelchairs. He said mostly they receive used wheelchairs which have a shorter life span as compared to brand new ones.

Future Commitments to the hospital

Rotarians in Obuasi also commit to support health workers through the provision of bed linens, Personal Protective Equipment such as gloves, nurses caps and sanitiser especially in the current COVID-19 era, and other sanitation items.

Aside health oriental issues, the hospital needs high efficiency light bulbs and industrial washing machine to help keep contaminated bed linens and washable materials clean, Dr. Nyarko-Jectey said in his remarks and pleaded for support from Rotarians.