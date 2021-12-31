ModernGhana logo
E/R: Man who bolted after allegedly killing his 55-year-old sister arrested

A man who was declared wanted by the Begoro Police for allegedly murdering his own sister has been arrested by police in the Eastern Region.

Keanu Aboagye allegedly inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on his sister, Gladys Agyeman on 27th December at Begoro in the Fanteakwa North District which led to her death.

He went into hiding but was arrested upon intelligence gathered by the police.

The Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the arrest to Citi News, said the suspect will be arraigned soon.

“The suspect, Keanu Aboagye, was arrested based on intelligence. He is suspected to have murdered his sister, Gladys Agyeman, a 55-year-old woman in Begoro.”

“He is currently at the police station assisting with investigations. Once we conclude this, he will be arraigned before court to have him remanded for the police to prepare the dockets and have them forwarded to the Attorney-General’s office for advice.”

