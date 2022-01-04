ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My 25 divisional chiefs, over hundreds of sub-chiefs are law-abiding — Bawku Naba

Headlines Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II

The Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the Paramount Chief of Kusaug Traditional Area and President of the Kusaug traditional council in Bawku in the Upper East Region has said his 25 divisional chiefs and hundreds of sub-chiefs are law-abiding and peace-loving people.

For this reason, the Bawku Naba indicated that they will not sit down for criminals to take the laws into their own hands to kill innocent people.

His comment follows the recent disturbances in Bawku over the long-standing chieftaincy conflict between two tribes, Kusasis and Mamprusis in Bawku.

Some sporadic shootings were recorded in the area with some deaths.

This forced government to impose a curfew in the area. More security personnel were deployed to ensure peace is maintained.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ModernGhana News, Naba Azoka II cautioned the youth of Kusaug against violence and urge them to report any miscreants who try to destabilise the peace in Bawku.

Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II decried the negative impact of conflicts and called on the residents to cease fire immediately to return Bawku to its days of brisk business activities.

He pledged his commitment to ensuring that peace reigns in the area while expressing unhappiness with the lack of commitment to the peace process by the Bawku Inter-ethnic Peace Committee.

Naba Azoka II said he is for all irrespective of one's tribe or religion and will continue to preach peace.

Bawku is a settlement of people of different ethnic groups such as Busanga, Kusasis, Mamprusi, Farafara, Hausas, Moshies among others.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Covid-19 vaccination: Gov’t planning to rollout booster doses — Dr. Nsiah-Asare
04.01.2022 | Headlines
Ghana will record more Covid-19 cases in January — KNUST Microbiologist
04.01.2022 | Headlines
We planned to conduct elections again in two weeks time to constitutionally elect Bagbin — Osei Kyei Mensah
04.01.2022 | Headlines
When you strike innocent children suffer; stop it – Otumfuo to teachers
04.01.2022 | Headlines
No vaccination, no entry starts on January 5
04.01.2022 | Headlines
UPDATE: Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases now over 13,000
04.01.2022 | Headlines
He was looking for metal in an accident car parked at the Police Station — Police on alleged assault on Atinka sports journalist
04.01.2022 | Headlines
Otumfuo advocates for an education system focused on creativity and innovation
04.01.2022 | Headlines
We will strive to get economy back on track this year – Bawumia
04.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line