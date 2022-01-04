ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.01.2022 Social News

Ketu North: Cooperate organization supports Tadzi community with portable water

Ketu North: Cooperate organization supports Tadzi community with portable water
04.01.2022 LISTEN

Mr John Kwakuvi Hounlessodji, the Chief Executive Officer of Infinity Den Enterprise and Infinity Star Hotel at Penyi in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region has supported the people of Tadzi community with portable drinking water on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

According to Mr Hounlessodji, the people of Tadzi have been lacking good drinking water for many years.

He noted that the situation compelled him to construct a mechanized water project to address the water issues.

He added there are many other plans to help the people of Tadzi to get access to some basic needs.

He further urged Tadzi community to use the facility well in ways that will serve them for many years.

"Water they say is life, the more you take good care of the facility, the more you are sustaining your lives.

"Adopt the culture of maintenance and keep safe the water always," he stated.

Togbe Ashiagbor IV, the 'Dusimefia' of Weta in the area expressed his excitement over the donation of the water facility by Mr Hounlessodji.

"Our suffering and water problems have been long overdue, and the intervention by Mr Houlessodji has just been like a God sent from Heaven," he stressed.

He praised Mr Houlessodji for other innovative projects such as the construction of the community centre at Tadzi among others.

Mr Dzakpa Christian, the secretary of the Tadzi youth in his remarks thanked Mr Hounlessodji for the intervention.

He promised to ensure the facility is maintained and protected for their own benefit.

Present at the ceremony were Chiefs and people of Tadzi who expressed their excitement over the project.

12312021115337-vbrduhgtso-img-20211231-wa0033

12312021115441-n6iul8w331-img-20211230-wa0110

12312021115615-k5fri7t2h0-img-20211230-wa0111

12312021115816-k5grj7u3h1-img-20211231-wa0032

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
North East: Security beefed up in Yagaba after murder of two persons
04.01.2022 | Social News
Sri Lankan President sacks minister after crticising organic farming policy
04.01.2022 | Social News
New Juaben Queenmother dies
04.01.2022 | Social News
Family seeks justice for gruesome murder of pregnant woman in Bawku
04.01.2022 | Social News
TEWU declares strike tomorrow over unpaid professional development allowances
04.01.2022 | Social News
We're struggling because politicians are not doing things in God's way —Dr Lawrence Tetteh
04.01.2022 | Social News
TEWU ignores Otumfuo's appeal, serve notice to withdraw service nationwide
04.01.2022 | Social News
You don’t believe in prophecies yet you read palms and check horoscope – Sam George
04.01.2022 | Social News
Churches must register at Registrar-General’s Department to ensure sanity — Sam George
04.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line