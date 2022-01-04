Ketu North: Cooperate organization supports Tadzi community with portable water

04.01.2022 LISTEN

Mr John Kwakuvi Hounlessodji, the Chief Executive Officer of Infinity Den Enterprise and Infinity Star Hotel at Penyi in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region has supported the people of Tadzi community with portable drinking water on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

According to Mr Hounlessodji, the people of Tadzi have been lacking good drinking water for many years.

He noted that the situation compelled him to construct a mechanized water project to address the water issues.

He added there are many other plans to help the people of Tadzi to get access to some basic needs.

He further urged Tadzi community to use the facility well in ways that will serve them for many years.

"Water they say is life, the more you take good care of the facility, the more you are sustaining your lives.

"Adopt the culture of maintenance and keep safe the water always," he stated.

Togbe Ashiagbor IV, the 'Dusimefia' of Weta in the area expressed his excitement over the donation of the water facility by Mr Hounlessodji.

"Our suffering and water problems have been long overdue, and the intervention by Mr Houlessodji has just been like a God sent from Heaven," he stressed.

He praised Mr Houlessodji for other innovative projects such as the construction of the community centre at Tadzi among others.

Mr Dzakpa Christian, the secretary of the Tadzi youth in his remarks thanked Mr Hounlessodji for the intervention.

He promised to ensure the facility is maintained and protected for their own benefit.

Present at the ceremony were Chiefs and people of Tadzi who expressed their excitement over the project.