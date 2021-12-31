Don't assume its harmattan; get tested for Covid if you cough, have cold - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians and all other persons who are showing signs of Covid-19 to get tested in order to know their true status.

He asked them not to assume that the cold or flu-like symptoms they may be experiencing is due to the harmattan weather.

In his New Year message to Ghanaians on Friday December 31, he noted over the last 2 weeks, many people are nursing colds and flu-like symptoms, but with most people not going for a COVID test, it is being attributed to the seasonal harmattan weather.

“Dr. Frank Serebuor, President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has put out a distress notice that medical personnel are overwhelmed by the numbers that are having to go into isolation because of the more transmissible covid-19 omicron variant.

“The yuletide season was characterized by super-spreader events such as mega concerts, street carnivals and beach parties. The New Year season is here! Let’s be more conscious of our health as we pray for health workers because of the more transmissible omicron variant.

“Let’s also observe the COVID protocols. Observe social distancing, wash your hands as frequently as possible, avoid handshakes, use hand sanitizers and wear a mask. And please GET VACCINATED if you haven’t done so yet. If you have, go for your second dose. Stay safe this New Year season! I wish all Ghanaians a Happy New Year.”

—3news.com