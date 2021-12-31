ModernGhana logo
Let’s stay safe in 2022 – Mahama pens New Year message to Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has asked Ghanaians to take precautions and stay safe in the New Year.

Looking back at what has been a very difficult year, John Dramani Mahama has advised Ghanaians yet to be vaccinated to visit the various health centres to take the jabs.

In his New Year message to Ghanaians posted on his Facebook page, the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) urges Ghanaians to strictly adhere to all Covid-19 protocols to stay alive.

“The New Year season is here! Let's be more conscious of our health as we pray for health workers because of the more transmissible omicron variant.

“Let's also observe the COVID protocols. Observe social distancing, wash your hands as frequently as possible, avoid handshakes, use hand sanitizers and wear a mask,” part of the post on Facebook reads.

Mr. Mahama adds, “And please GET VACCINATED if you haven't done so yet. If you have, go for your second dose.

“Stay safe this New Year season! I wish all Ghanaians a Happy New Year.”

Read Mahama’s full New Year message to Ghanaians below:

body-container-line