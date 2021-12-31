ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
31.12.2021 Headlines

‘Please get vaccinated’ – Mahama to Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ex-President John Dramani MahamaEx-President John Dramani Mahama
31.12.2021 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has advised Ghanaians to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In the past week, the cases of Omicron variant has seen an astronomical rise with the latest figures hitting 10,211.

Worried over the Covid-19 situation, John Dramani Mahama has through a message on his Facebook page pleaded with unvaccinated Ghanaians to go take the jab at any health facility.

“The New Year season is here! Let's be more conscious of our health as we pray for health workers because of the more transmissible omicron variant.

“Let's also observe the COVID protocols. Observe social distancing, wash your hands as frequently as possible, avoid handshakes, use hand sanitizers and wear a mask.

“And please GET VACCINATED if you haven't done so yet. If you have, go for your second dose,” Mahama pleads in his Facebook post.

Read the full post in the attachment below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Don't assume its harmattan; get tested for Covid if you cough, have cold - Mahama
31.12.2021 | Headlines
13 arrested over Bawku clashes; airlifted to Accra for prosecution – Minister
31.12.2021 | Headlines
Let’s stay safe in 2022 – Mahama pens New Year message to Ghanaians
31.12.2021 | Headlines
NDC to mark 40th Anniversary of 31st December Revolution
31.12.2021 | Headlines
Fire burns Maranatha TV to ashes
30.12.2021 | Headlines
I'm against prophecies that say somebody will die — Says Dr Lawrence Tetteh
30.12.2021 | Headlines
I'm jealous of Ghana's digitisation drive, Nigeria now copying from Ghana — Ex-Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria commends Bawumia
30.12.2021 | Headlines
Jesus Ahoufe's case adjourned to January 4
30.12.2021 | Headlines
I'm not a coward, I'll prophesy, you'll be attacking the church if you come after me — Nigel Gaisie to police
30.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line