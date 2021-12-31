‘Please get vaccinated’ – Mahama to Ghanaians

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has advised Ghanaians to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In the past week, the cases of Omicron variant has seen an astronomical rise with the latest figures hitting 10,211.

Worried over the Covid-19 situation, John Dramani Mahama has through a message on his Facebook page pleaded with unvaccinated Ghanaians to go take the jab at any health facility.

“The New Year season is here! Let's be more conscious of our health as we pray for health workers because of the more transmissible omicron variant.

“Let's also observe the COVID protocols. Observe social distancing, wash your hands as frequently as possible, avoid handshakes, use hand sanitizers and wear a mask.

“And please GET VACCINATED if you haven't done so yet. If you have, go for your second dose,” Mahama pleads in his Facebook post.

