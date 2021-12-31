ModernGhana logo
Two men drown in hotel fish pond at Offinso

Two men have drowned in a fish pond at Fobidom Hotel and Recreational Centre located at Offinso Agyei Mprah in the Ashanti Region.

The two, Ernest Boamponsem, aged 27; and Kwame Peprah, aged 46; were cruising on a boat when it capsised on Wednesday, 29 December 2021.

The police, upon arrival at the facility following the incident, found the lifeless body of Mr Boamponsem lying in a supine position, 5 metres away from the fish pond while that of Mr Peprah was retrieved from the pond.

The pond measures about 90 x 30 metres square with a depth of about 10 feet.

Before embarking on the vessel, the deceased were both not wearing life jackets.

Three other persons were, however, rescued and sent to the St Patrick’s Hospital at Offinso-Maase.

The owner of the facility, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) chairman for Offinso South Amoafo, Mr Atuobi Yeboah, is currently assisting the police with investigations.

—classfmonline.com

