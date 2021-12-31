ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC to mark 40th Anniversary of 31st December Revolution

Headlines NDC to mark 40th Anniversary of 31st December Revolution
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The opppsition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Friday, 31st December, mark the 40th Anniversary of the 31st December Revolution.

A statement issued by the events Planing Committee, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event would be held on the theme "40 Years of Democratic Stability; the Legacy of the Legend".

It said in line with that, on Friday 31st December, there would be a Wreath Laying and Flagraising Ceremony Parade at 0800 hours at Town Council line Ablekuma Central.

The statement said speakers at the event would include Dr Zanetor Rawlings, Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey-Korle; Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC and Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama.

The statement said there would be a walk at 0700 hours from the first light traffic light to the Town Council Line Park before the commencement of the event.

"All covid19 protocols will be strictly enforced," it said and invited the public to participate in the event.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Fire burns Maranatha TV to ashes
30.12.2021 | Headlines
I'm against prophecies that say somebody will die — Says Dr Lawrence Tetteh
30.12.2021 | Headlines
I'm jealous of Ghana's digitisation drive, Nigeria now copying from Ghana — Ex-Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria commends Bawumia
30.12.2021 | Headlines
Jesus Ahoufe's case adjourned to January 4
30.12.2021 | Headlines
I'm not a coward, I'll prophesy, you'll be attacking the church if you come after me — Nigel Gaisie to police
30.12.2021 | Headlines
The status of the Paramount Chief of Bawku has been settled by Supreme Court — Gov't
30.12.2021 | Headlines
Fuel prices to go up in January by 18pesewas – IES
30.12.2021 | Headlines
Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is Bawku Naba; don't install new one – Minister to feuding factions
30.12.2021 | Headlines
Ghanaians are not guinea pigs to be forced to take covid-19 vaccine; stop the compulsory vaccination – CFF-Ghana to gov’t
30.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line