Fire burns Maranatha TV to ashes

30.12.2021

The offices and studios of Maranatha Television have been destroyed by fire on the 15th December, 2021.

The building which has the networks' television station located in the heart of Nungua-Addogonno, a suburb of Accra, was burnt to ashes.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The owner of the Maranatha Television sttaion, Bishop Noble Francis Afotey Odai, disclosed that the incident was disturbing.

He said they were having their usual program dubbed "global prayer hour" when the incident ocurred.

According to him, they quickly vacated the premises for safety.

Bishop Odai expressed joy to the fact that all the 30 people within the premises at the time were safe.

"We have been servicing our equipments regularly and I don't know why such a thing could happen to us," he stated.

The Bishop noted that the fire ravaged the entire building.