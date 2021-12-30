Court remands three SHS students for killing bolt driver

The three Senior High School students, who were arrested over the burning to death of a Bolt driver at Sekondi, have been charged and remanded into Police custody by a Sekondi District Court.

They are Patrick Baidoo, 18, Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Oninku, 17 and Adolf Eshun, 18 years.

The first accused person, Adolf Eshun, was charged with abetment of crime to wit robbery.

The other two, Patrick Baidoo and Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Oninku, were slapped with four charges of conspiracy to commit crime, attempted robbery, causing unlawful damage and murder as well as attempt to commit crime to wit robbery.

They would re-appear in court on Tuesday, January 14, 2022.

Police Inspector Jennifer Acheampong, the prosecutor, told the court presided over by Mrs Catherine Obiri Addo that on Wednesday, December 22, Eshun ordered a Bolt for Baidoo and Oninku.

She said it later emerged that the two burnt the driver, who was identified as AB1 Okyere Boateng, a Naval Officer.

She said they poured petrol on the deceased and set him ablaze when he refused to hand over the car key to them.

Inspector Acheampong said the driver sustained burns on his face and several parts of his body and later died at the 37 Military Hospital.

She said the suspects confessed to committing the crime after their arrest.

GNA