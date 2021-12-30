Miscreants will not be spared during 31st night —Akatsi Police

The Akatsi Police Command says it will deal ruthlessly with groups and individuals who may want to foment trouble on New Year's eve.

Superintendent of Police, Mr Isaac Baah, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Police would not tolerate any unlawful and criminal activities during and after the crossover service.

He also cautioned the public to be security conscious as they usher in the new year.

"At least one person must be left at home and move in groups whenever possible. Keep valuables away from your car when at home," he said.

Mr Baah also appealed to religious leaders to keep watch over parked vehicles and motorbikes as well as other personal belongings during church service.

He also urged the religious leaders to limit the duration of church service to allow members to return home early to avert any disaster.

Mr Baah also warned recalcitrant motor riders against disturbances in the night.

"We are going after these miscreants should they disregard our words of caution," he added.

On security preparations, Mr Baah said the Command was highly prepared.

The GNA also observed the presence of officers from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) of the Ghana Police Service patrolling the Akatsi township ahead of the crossover service.

Pastor Francis Gasu, the Head Pastor of the Church of Conquerors International, Akatsi Branch, told the GNA they had embarked on a five-day revival programme, which would be climaxed on Friday night with the crossover service.

