Beach lovers to show vaccination card at point of entry

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has reviewed its earlier directive, which bans all beach operations during the Christmas and New Year festivities in the region.

Consequently, the ban, issued on Friday, December 24, 2021, has been lifted, beginning Thursday, December 30, 2021.

The decision to review the ban was taken at the Council's meeting held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, with operators of beaches along the Greater Accra Coast.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, said entry to the beaches would be allowed for only persons who show proof of vaccination.

It said vaccination points would be mounted at all beach facilities to give the covid-19 jabs to unvaccinated persons before entry.

“Beach operators shall ensure strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols,” it said.

The statement said as much as possible, operators must ensure that entry points were separated from exit points to avoid overcrowding.

It said operators of beaches were to ensure that they collaborate with the Ghana Health Service, the Ghana Police Service and their respective Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure strict adherence and enforcement of this directive.

Emmanuel Tagoe, a beach operator, commended the Council for listening to their plea and pledged they would ensure strict adherence to the protocols.

GNA