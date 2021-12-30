Adentan Divisional police command arrests fake doctor

30.12.2021 LISTEN

The Adenta Divisional Police Command in collaboration with the Ghana Medical and Dental Council, on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly Practising as a Medical Doctor for the past 35 years without qualification.

The man, Samuel Kwabena Owusu was arrested in a swoop when he was about to start an abortion on a woman at his residence at the Adenta Newsite.

Speaking to the media, the Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Eric Winful said the police had a tip-off by the personnel from the Ghana Dental and Medical Council that Mr Owusu was operating without any valid medical licence.

He said a lady from their outfit was set as a bait to pretend to seek the services for an abortion from his clinic.

He said when all was set for the abortion, the police detectives from Adenta Command, swooped on the fake Doctor when he was about administering an injection on the lady.

The Adenta Police Detectives collected drugs and other medical gadgets from his clinic.

Some of the items retrieved included; Sphignomamometers, Manual Vacum Aspirator, Forceps, Disposable syringes, Sterilized water for injection, Thermometers, and other unspecified medical drugs.

Speaking to the media after his arrest, Mr Owusu said he had been practising for the past 35years and had his training in Nigeria for four years.

He admitted charging between 300 and 500 Cedis for an abortion.

Mr Owusu also claimed he worked with the Oyoko clinic at Adenta, when a new management came into office, he was sacked for lack of genuine medical documents.

He said he then moved to settle at the Adenta Newsite and continued with his "nefarious practices".

The Adenta Commander said after full investigations, he would be prosecuted in court.

