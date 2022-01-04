ModernGhana logo
stop using drivers to dabble in dirty politics — Union Chairman to GPRTU

The chairman of the New Ghana Transport Union headquartered at the Kumasi Alabar in the Ashanti Region; Alhaji Soldier is asking the executive members of the Ghana Private Road And Transport Union (GPRTU) to stop hiding under the union to engage in dirty politics and make government unpopular.

His comment follows commercial drivers constant threats to the government over the rising cost of fuel in the country.

Speaking to this correspondent in an interview, chairman soldier indicated that he has in the recent past observed that GPRTU has been using fuel issues to dabble in politics against the government.

He noted that any time there is an increment in fuel prices, GPRTU incites drivers against the government.

According to him, instead of dialogue, the GPRTU has been resorting to demonstrations to make the government unpopular.

He said it is time the executives of the GPRTU stop using the drivers as a cover to dabble in dirty politics against the government.

Touching on the 2024 general elections, he cited some achievements of the party like free education, job creation, power restoration, roads construction, health among others.

This, he noted, give enough evidence that the NPP stands the chance to chalk another resounding victory come 2024.

