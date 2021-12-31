Let's remain united for better results — UENR Vice-Chancellor

Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, has expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the management and staff as well as all students, alumni and all statkeholders for their immeasurable contributions towards the growth of the university in the past year.

"The University could not have reached this far without your hardwork and dedication to duty", he said, adding that "If we cast our minds back and look at what we have done, we'll all agree that the University has made some progress."

In his End-of-Year meaasge, Prof Asare-Bediako called for unity of purpose and closer collaboration among all staff and other stakehilders in the coming year to further push the development of UENR forward.

"As we enter a new year, let's work even harder to further ensure the progress of this institution", the Vice-Chancellor stressed.

He also reminded them of the need to strictly adhere to the various Covid-19 safety protocols, especially as many more cases of the disease are being recorded daily.