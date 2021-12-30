ModernGhana logo
NDC Zongo Caucus Coordinator sponsors over 20 youth in CCTV installation training in Ayawaso North

By Felix Nyaba
As part of the effort to reduce unemployment among the Youth in the Ayawaso North Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, the Zongo Caucus Coordinator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Siddique Abubakar Suleiman has sponsored skill training for over 20 youth in Closed Circuits Television (CCTV) installation.

The beneficiary youth drawn from all branches within the Constituency were trained on how to install, repair and service a CCTV camera.

At a short ceremony for the passing out of the youth who benefited from the training, Mr Siddique Abubakar Suleiman, who is a youth activist pledged his full support for the development of the youth of the Ayawaso North enclave.

He further assured to help the beneficiaries register companies in their names so they could provide professional technical services to persons who need CCTV in their homes and offices.

The registration of companies, he said would legalise their businesses and as well enable them to bid for competitive contracts.

He added that, with a registered company, the beneficiaries would be able to train other youth while serving as experts to the general public.

He however advised the youth to take the business serious and desist from involving themselves in criminal activities.

