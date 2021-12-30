Support police to respond to religious excesses — Reverend Opuni

Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, Executive Director, Africa Alliance for Christian Advocacy (AACA), has rallied Church leaders and religious stakeholders to support the efforts of the Police to respond to religious excesses.

He said it was only prudent to support the police, who have initiated measures to forestall the unpleasant, misleading theologies and religious abuses in the name of prophecies, which had created panic and fear in the public.

Such prophecies have also frustrated the Christian public testimony and threatened religious harmony.

"Over the years, in the name of religion, some Human rights have been abused and we have found instances where specific names of key personalities had been mentioned to die within the year and, therefore, we must as key stakeholders in the religious domain support this novel effort of the Ghana Police Service without any doubt," he said.

He said the Constitution, which provided liberties for the church to operate freely without any hindrance or interference, also guarantees the right to privacy to every Ghanaian irrespective of creed or status and that must not be lost on religious leaders as they make preparations to usher in the new year with religious and spiritual activities.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA on a recent statement by the Police on careless 31st Night Prophesies, Reverend Opuni-Frimpong, a former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, described the call by the Police as apt.

He said it was a subtle reminder of the constitutional right within the existing framework of the laws of the country and nothing new and, therefore, imperative for all stakeholders to give their maximum support.

Some pastors and prophets have become notorious for wild prophecies, including those that bordered on the rights and security of persons and which political party was ordained by God to win during elections.

On the concerns of others on why the Police had waited until now or not invited previous offenders, he stressed, "why we have waited till now is a legitimate question, but what is wrong yesterday is certainly not right today and it's only prudent to implement measures to address it at a point."

GNA