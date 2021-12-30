Accra: Ban on beaches lifted; revelers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has lifted the ban on the operation of beaches during the Christmas season in the capital.

Earlier, the Accra REGSEC announced the closure of the beaches during the festive season as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, addressing the media after an extended REGSEC meeting, the Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Security Council, Henry Quartey ordered beach operators to ensure that patrons show proof of vaccination or be vaccinated at the beaches while enforcing the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Following the reports of the representative of the Ghana Health Service, REGSEC decided that the beaches be closed before and during the festivities. But we have reviewed the decision that was taken. It has been decided by REGSEC jointly with the GHS that operators of the various beaches in the Greater Accra Region can go back and do business on the condition that people who patronize the beaches showed proof of vaccination or will be vaccinated at the point of entry. We pray that the operators will abide by this new directive and abide by the COVID-19 protocols at the beaches”, the Regional Minister said.

To this end, the REGSEC is collaborating with the Ghana Health Service to mount vaccination posts at the various beaches to see to the implementation of this latest arrangement.

In welcoming the news, some beach operators assured of adequate measures to ensure compliance with the directive.

The government has ordered strict enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols in the Greater Accra Region as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus following a spike in daily infections.

Among the measures, persons without nose masks would be prevented from boarding commercial vehicles.

Those without nose masks would also be dealt with.

Health Authorities have said, the Greater Accra Region is recording high numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in recent times.

It said the region is currently carrying about 90% of the country's burden of active cases.

---citinewsroom