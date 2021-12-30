ModernGhana logo
Police search for man who acid bath his girlfriend for cheating

The Awutu Bawjiase Police Command is looking for Ishmael Agbeshie, the individual who allegedly poured a substance suspected to be acid on his girlfriend after he accused her of cheating on him.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening after Ishmael Agbeshie visited his girlfriend, Comfort Tawiah, with whom he has a child.

Reports suggest that Agbeshie started arguing with Comfort over infidelity issues which resulted in him pouring the suspected substance on her making her partially blind with part of her body damaged.

The police say the 9-year-old son of the suspect together with an elderly man reported the matter to the police.

Chief Superintendent Felicia Ayensu of the Awuti Bawjiase District Police Command in a Citi News interview said “a small boy who is about 9 years old came down with a man. The boy said he was in the room with the parents; but before he could realized, the father had poured acid on the mother. We haven’t made any arrests yet. We are still searching for the suspect.”

“We visited the victim in her house yesterday. Her condition has improved and we are praying for her total healing,” the police officer said.

