Ghanaians are not guinea pigs to be forced to take covid-19 vaccine; stop the compulsory vaccination – CFF-Ghana to gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO

Civil Society Organisation, Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-Ghana) has given government two weeks to withdraw its compulsory vaccination directive or it will take action on behalf of Ghanaians.

The government through the Ghana Health Service prior to the yuletide season release a statement announcing that people travelling in and out of the country must be fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The move which has been described by many as ‘compulsory vaccination’ has not gone down well with some Ghanaians, politicians and pressure groups.

In a statement issued by CFF-Ghana on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, it noted that government cannot coerce citizens to be experimented with any Covid-19 vaccine forcefully.

According to the group, vaccines are key to fighting the pandemic but Ghanaians should not be forced to take the jabs as if they are Guinea Pigs.

“No doubt, vaccination against Covid-19 is critical to our collective survival as a people BUT government's decision to forcefully vaccinate Ghanaians as if they are 'Guinea Pigs' is defeatist and a wicked agenda towards the rights and dignity of the Ghanaian people and other nationals living within the shores of Ghana,” part of a CFF-Ghana statement issued has said.

It stated, “Notice is hereby served that if within two (2) weeks government did not rescind its unpopular decision of compulsory vaccination, CFF-GHANA and its allies shall rise to the occasion and speak for the voiceless and ensure that the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana is upheld.”

Below is the full CFF-Ghana statement:

29/12/2021

For Immediate Release:

Government cannot coerce citizens to be experimented with any Covid-19 vaccine forcefully

Warm greetings and the best of the season to all and sundry!

No doubt, vaccination against Covid-19 is critical to our collective survival as a people BUT government's decision to forcefully vaccinate Ghanaians as if they are 'Guinea Pigs' is defeatist and a wicked agenda towards the rights and dignity of the Ghanaian people and other nationals living within the shores of Ghana.

Those employers who are using the vaccination to gag their employees to take the jab compulsorily must desist from that evil act.

You are to note that it is a breach of the constitutional rights of employees.

The Minister of Health and Director General of Ghana Health Service must come clear on this ''evil Program'' codenamed 'compulsory vaccination'.

Notice is hereby served that if within two (2) weeks government did not rescind its unpopular decision of compulsory vaccination, CFF-GHANA and its allies shall rise to the occasion and speak for the voiceless and ensure that the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana is upheld.

Signed:

CFF-GHANA Communications.

0248640364

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
