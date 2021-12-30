ModernGhana logo
30.12.2021

Give Ghanaians jobs to do instead of imposing E-Levy – Kyiri Abosom tells gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
30.12.2021

Founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has lambasted President Akufo-Addo and his government over the decision to impose the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) on Ghanaians.

According to the leader of the third-largest opposition party in the country, Ghanaians must rise and reject the new levy.

“We shouldn’t accept this at all,” Osofo Kyiri Abosom who is also the head pastor of Life Assembly Worship Centre told TV3 in an interview.

He said instead of the government imposing E-Levy on Ghanaians, it should focus on creating employment.

“Give people work to do, employment, instead of taxing those who are poor already," he added.

For the sake of peace in Ghana, Osofo Kyiri Abosom insists that President Akufo-Addo withdraw the controversial E-Levy.

“I am entreating Nana Addo and his ministers, for peace and harmony to reign in this very country, he needs to come out and tell Ghanaians that the e-levy matter, he has removed it from Parliament,” the GUM Founder shared.

The newly introduced Electronic Transaction Levy is seeking to tax all electronic financial transactions that will exceed GHS100.

When approved by Parliament, Ghanaians who transact over GHS100 a day will be charged with a 1.75% electronic tax.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
