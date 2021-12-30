Let's abide by police directive on prophecies — Salifu Amoako advise prophets

President of the National Prophetic and Charismatic Council, Archbishop-elect Elisha Salifu Amoako, has advised prophets to abide by the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, on prophecies that can cause fear on panic.

The Police, in a statement weeks ago, reminded religious groups that their rights to religion, freedom of worship and free speech were subject to the respect for the rights and freedoms of others according to the law of the country.

The Police said it was a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report, which was likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace without any evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report was true.

It noted in a press statement that over the years, communications of prophecies of harm, danger and death by some religious leaders had created tension and panic in the Ghanaian society and put the lives of many people in fear and danger and that anybody found guilty under those laws could be liable to a prison term up to five years.

“We, therefore, wish to caution all Ghanaians, especially religious groups and leaders to be measured in their utterances, especially how they communicate prophecies, which may injure the right of others and the public interest.”

Archbishop-elect Salifu Amoako, in a response, said prophecies were products of spiritual engagements where God revealed His intentions about individuals and nations to prophets who had the mandate to reveal them according to God's instructions.

He added that God in some instances could instruct prophets to speak about a pending danger, which could befall the nation but agreed circumspection was necessary.

