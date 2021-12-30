ModernGhana logo
Strong forces scheming to cancel Christmas – Apostle Nyamekye

The Chairman of The Church of Pentecost Worldwide, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has said there are powerful groups and world leaders scheming to suppress the celebration of Christmas.

Christmas which marks the birth of Jesus Christ is celebrated by Christians worldwide.

But Apostle Nyamekye believes Satan is waging a war against Christmas celebrations and has, therefore, urged Christians to resist any such attempt.

Speaking on Christmas Sunday at the church in East Legon District of the Madina Area at the Peniel Assembly Auditorium to climax the 2021 Christmas Convention which was on the theme: “Jesus Christ – The Light of the World” (Isaiah 9:1-7), Apostle Nyamekye said, “Satan is jealous about Christmas, so he is doing everything possible to expunge the name of Christ from Christmas and make it an ordinary holiday."

“We are in a conflict situation because there are strong forces to cancel Christmas. It was the Europeans who brought Christianity to Africa, but today the same people are scheming to destroy it,” he said.

He added: “There are certain individuals in the nations if they become president today, they will cancel Christmas the next day. So, as Christians, we need to be serious about the celebration of Christmas.”

He called on Christians to fully embrace Christmas and celebrate it as such as they gather together and proclaim the love of God to humanity through the offering of His Son Jesus Christ as the Saviour of the world.

