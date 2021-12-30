Savannah Region House of Chiefs hold end of year meeting in Damongo

30.12.2021 LISTEN

The Savannah Regional House of Chiefs has held its end of year meeting to adopt minutes of a previous meeting as well as ensuring the welfare of the house on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

The meeting was also aimed at outlining plans for the year 2022.

It also afforded the house the opportunity to review the activities and achievements in the past year.

It was also tailored at finding an amicable solution to the few protracted chieftaincy issues confronting the Savannah Region.

Speaking at the meeting, the Vice President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty Buipe-Wura Jinapor II, bemoaned the devastating effects of the Damongo chieftaincy problem.

He noted that the house will not be complete if a Damongowura is not part of the august house.

"The Damongo chieftaincy affair remains a worry to the chieftaincy institution of the Savannah Region. We as a house will not be complete if a Damongowura is not part of this August house", he stressed.

He therefore tasked a three-member judicial committee to address the matter within three months while urging them to be impartial in finding a lasting solution to the predicament.

"In this light, I request that the Damongo chieftaincy affair be resolved in three months".

He concluded by conveying words of appreciation to all regional heads of department in the region for their stellar contribution to the development of the Savannah Region.

He also encouraged them to continue their good works towards the development of the region.