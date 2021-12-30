ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.12.2021 Social News

Savannah Region House of Chiefs hold end of year meeting in Damongo

Savannah Region House of Chiefs hold end of year meeting in Damongo
30.12.2021 LISTEN

The Savannah Regional House of Chiefs has held its end of year meeting to adopt minutes of a previous meeting as well as ensuring the welfare of the house on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

The meeting was also aimed at outlining plans for the year 2022.

It also afforded the house the opportunity to review the activities and achievements in the past year.

It was also tailored at finding an amicable solution to the few protracted chieftaincy issues confronting the Savannah Region.

Speaking at the meeting, the Vice President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty Buipe-Wura Jinapor II, bemoaned the devastating effects of the Damongo chieftaincy problem.

He noted that the house will not be complete if a Damongowura is not part of the august house.

"The Damongo chieftaincy affair remains a worry to the chieftaincy institution of the Savannah Region. We as a house will not be complete if a Damongowura is not part of this August house", he stressed.

He therefore tasked a three-member judicial committee to address the matter within three months while urging them to be impartial in finding a lasting solution to the predicament.

"In this light, I request that the Damongo chieftaincy affair be resolved in three months".

He concluded by conveying words of appreciation to all regional heads of department in the region for their stellar contribution to the development of the Savannah Region.

He also encouraged them to continue their good works towards the development of the region.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
NDC Zongo Caucus Coordinator sponsors over 20 youth in CCTV installation training in Ayawaso North
30.12.2021 | Social News
Support police to respond to religious excesses — Reverend Opuni
30.12.2021 | Social News
Accra: Ban on beaches lifted; revelers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination
30.12.2021 | Social News
Police search for man who acid bath his girlfriend for cheating
30.12.2021 | Social News
We've abused prophecies — Dr Lawrence Tetteh
30.12.2021 | Social News
Dampare has changed the negative perception about Police - Kwesi Ofori
30.12.2021 | Social News
Let's abide by police directive on prophecies — Salifu Amoako advise prophets
30.12.2021 | Social News
Strong forces scheming to cancel Christmas – Apostle Nyamekye
30.12.2021 | Social News
Pastors react to caution against ‘reckless’ 31st night service prophecies
30.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line