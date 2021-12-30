Galamseyers take over Amansie Central District; MP, DCE, PM neck deep

Information gathered from the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region has revealed that Chinese Nationals together with some Ghanaian are allegedly engaged in illegal mining (galamsey) activities.

This has caused total pollution to the Oda River and the forest reserves in the Amansie Central District.

This reporter who visited Akutuase, Ampofokrom, Fiankoma, Kente, Kobro, Besease, Mile 9 - Fenaso, Sabe No. 1& 2, Ahima, Mile 14, Huu, Bepotintin, Atabrakoso, Aboo, and other communities witnessed total destruction to the environment.

Residents who spoke to this reporter alleged that the illegal mining activities in the Amansie Central District are under the influence of the Member of Parliament of Odotobri constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi, the DCE for Amansie central, Mr. Michael Donkor, popularly called Kwaku Boadi, the Presiding Member of Amansie Central, Mr. Isaac Osei Duah, and one Nana Amanin, popularly known as Tagor, also a chief in one of the communities that fall within the Bekwai traditional area.

Checks conducted in the Amansie Central District further revealed that the DCE, Michael Donkor, who has formed a task force team led by the Jacobu District Police Crime Officer, together with other military personnel, officials from the assembly from time to time embark on operational activities to every galamsey site in the district. It was alleged that they extort huge sums of monies between GHS5,000 and GHS10,000 from the Ghanaian galamseyers and GH40,000 from the Chinese galamseyers.

Sometimes, according to a close source, the nephew of the Odotobri MP, Kwabena Nyarko allegedly leads the patrol task force team to embark upon the extortions.

The source added that at times too, Nana Amanin, his Abusuapanin drives his white coloured Ford pick up into the bush loaded with some 'Zongo boys' from Obuasi and drive from one galamsey site to the other allegedly extorting huge sums of money from the galamseyers since they are operating on the lands of the Bekwai traditional council.

Residents within the Amansie Central District are therefore appealing to President Akufo-Addo to take action by applying the necessary sanctions against all those behind the galamsey activities in the district to salvage the river bodies and the forest reserves.